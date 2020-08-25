Yang Huiyan, Asia’s richest woman, was named on a list compiled by Al Jazeera of Chinese citizens who hold Cypriot passports. Photo: Forbes
Secret migration of China’s rich, led by Asia’s richest woman, revealed in leaked Cyprus document
- Yang Huiyan, with an estimated wealth of US$28 billion, is among more than 500 Chinese people said by Al Jazeera to have received a Cypriot ‘golden passport’ in recent years
- Chinese citizens may apply for permanent residency or citizenship in foreign countries, but obtaining citizenship abroad generally means losing Chinese citizenship
