China President Xi Jinping was speaking at a symposium with state economists and sociologists in Beijing, according to the official Xinhua News Agency in comments published on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China keen to work with ‘US states, local councils, businesses’ despite Washington’s hostility, Xi Jinping says

  • President Xi Jinping is keen to de-escalate rising tensions with Washington and ensure American companies continue to do business with China
  • China has had close ties with states on the west coast of the US, while purchases of agriculture products have also boosted interactions with Midwest farm states
Topic |   US-China relations
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 25 Aug, 2020

