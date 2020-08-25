China President Xi Jinping was speaking at a symposium with state economists and sociologists in Beijing, according to the official Xinhua News Agency in comments published on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
China keen to work with ‘US states, local councils, businesses’ despite Washington’s hostility, Xi Jinping says
- President Xi Jinping is keen to de-escalate rising tensions with Washington and ensure American companies continue to do business with China
- China has had close ties with states on the west coast of the US, while purchases of agriculture products have also boosted interactions with Midwest farm states
Topic | US-China relations
China President Xi Jinping was speaking at a symposium with state economists and sociologists in Beijing, according to the official Xinhua News Agency in comments published on Monday. Photo: Xinhua