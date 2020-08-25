The phase one trade deal’s lead negotiators, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (L-R) spoke by phone on Tuesday. Photo: AP
US-China trade war: both sides cling to phase one deal as wider relationship crumbles
- US President Donald Trump needs China to keep buying farm goods covered under the phase one trade deal to stand a chance at re-election in November, an analysis shows
- ‘Beijing wants to keep the trade deal alive at all costs’ to stop broader ties with the United States from completely collapsing, economic consultancy says
Topic | China economy
The phase one trade deal’s lead negotiators, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (L-R) spoke by phone on Tuesday. Photo: AP