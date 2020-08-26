Chinese economist Li Daokui said Beijing could limit American access to medicines if it was starved further of semiconductors. Photo: David Wong
China could weaponise drug exports to retaliate against US chip restrictions, Beijing adviser says
- High-profile economist Li Daokui says Beijing could restrict drug exports to the US if the Trump administration was to cut China’s access to semiconductors
- Washington has been ratcheting up attacks on Chinese tech firms, including starving Huawei of components made by American companies
