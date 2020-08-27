In July, profits of industrial firms saw a year on year increase of 19.6 per cent, from an increase of 11.5 per cent in June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s industrial giants rebound for third successive month in July as coronavirus recovery continued
- Industrial firms saw a year on year increase of 19.6 per cent in July, accelerating from an increase of 11.5 per cent in June, the fastest pace since June 2018
- In the first seven months of the year, however, profits fell by 8.1 per cent, with May, June and July representing the only months of growth in 2020
