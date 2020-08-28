(200210) -- SHANGHAI, Feb. 10, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Staff members work at a workshop of a semiconductor company in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 10, 2020. Chinese authorities are carefully balancing efforts to control the novel coronavirus epidemic and minimize its impact on the economy as millions of people head back to work Monday after an extended holiday. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
China’s semiconductor drive stalls in Wuhan, exposing gap in hi-tech production capabilities
- Construction on a US$20 billion state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing plant in Wuhan has stalled due to a lack of funding
- It’s the latest example of a Chinese chip factory hitting funding problems, underlining how far the nation has to go to boost production capabilities
Topic | China economy
