The United States is heavily reliant on imported medicines from China, something both US President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden have vowed to address after the coronavirus pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in the nation’s pharmaceutical and medical device supply. Photo: AFP
Zha Daojiong
Opinion

Opinion

Zha Daojiong

Weaponising China’s export of medicines is wrong, immoral and should be denounced

  • High-profile economist Li Daokui said that Beijing could restrict drug exports to the US if the Trump administration was to cut China’s access to semiconductors
  • Washington has been ratcheting up attacks on Chinese tech firms, including starving Huawei of components made by American companies

Zha Daojiong
Zha Daojiong

Updated: 7:00pm, 29 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The United States is heavily reliant on imported medicines from China, something both US President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden have vowed to address after the coronavirus pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in the nation’s pharmaceutical and medical device supply. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE