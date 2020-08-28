US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen met earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan lifting US beef, pork import restrictions an ‘important start for economic cooperation’, Tsai Ing-wen says

  • Taiwan has long sought a free-trade agreement with the US, but Washington has complained about barriers to access for pork and beef
  • US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar visited Taiwan earlier this month and floated the prospect of renewing long-running US-Taiwan trade talks

Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:23pm, 28 Aug, 2020

