US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen met earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan lifting US beef, pork import restrictions an ‘important start for economic cooperation’, Tsai Ing-wen says
- Taiwan has long sought a free-trade agreement with the US, but Washington has complained about barriers to access for pork and beef
- US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar visited Taiwan earlier this month and floated the prospect of renewing long-running US-Taiwan trade talks
