Bitcoin adverts have appeared in newspapers and televised broadcasts recently as supporters of the cryptocurrency look to capitalise on concerns over US financial sanctions. Photo: Reuters
Bitcoin ads bash banks as fears mount over sanctions restricting access to US dollar payment system
- Recent adverts in Hong Kong’s Apple Daily newspaper, international media outlets and Western broadcasts encourage investors to shun banks
- Cryptocurrency supporters say one advantage is that it is not subject to government pressure, but critics point to its use in illegal activities
Topic | China economy
