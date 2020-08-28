Bitcoin adverts have appeared in newspapers and televised broadcasts recently as supporters of the cryptocurrency look to capitalise on concerns over US financial sanctions. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

Bitcoin ads bash banks as fears mount over sanctions restricting access to US dollar payment system

  • Recent adverts in Hong Kong’s Apple Daily newspaper, international media outlets and Western broadcasts encourage investors to shun banks
  • Cryptocurrency supporters say one advantage is that it is not subject to government pressure, but critics point to its use in illegal activities

Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung
Karen Yeung

Updated: 9:45pm, 28 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Bitcoin adverts have appeared in newspapers and televised broadcasts recently as supporters of the cryptocurrency look to capitalise on concerns over US financial sanctions. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE