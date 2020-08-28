(200824) -- BEIJING, Aug. 24, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, chairs a symposium on economic and social work in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)
China’s economic future is being influenced by nine economists, but what did they tell Xi Jinping this week?
- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with nine prominent economics this week to help with the development of the 14th five-year plan for 2021-25 which is due next year
- Each of the economists has advocated specific policies that could shed light on Beijing’s policy priorities in the years ahead
Topic | China economy
