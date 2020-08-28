China’s ‘dual-circulation’ strategy to reduce reliance on overseas markets is not new, says veteran China observer Michael Pettis. Photo: Tom Wang
Is China’s ‘new’ strategy of economic self-reliance just a rehashing of an old idea? This long-time China watcher thinks so

  • China’s ‘dual-circulation’ strategy to reduce reliance on overseas markets dates back to the late 2000s, says veteran China observer Michael Pettis
  • But boosting domestic consumption and sustaining production will need substantial productive investment, something that will be ‘difficult’, Pettis says

Updated: 8:00pm, 28 Aug, 2020

