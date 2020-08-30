Inequality and its causes are sensitive topics in Communist China. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

China censors Thomas Piketty’s book that touches on nation’s growing inequality

  • President Xi Jinping heaped lavish praise on French economist Thomas Pikkety’s first book Capital in the 21st Century, which critiqued the failings of capitalism
  • But Pikkety says his latest book on inequality is unavailable in the mainland because he has refused to allow sections critical of China’s wealth gap to be censored

Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng
Sidney Leng

Updated: 6:50pm, 30 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Inequality and its causes are sensitive topics in Communist China. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE