China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for August stood at 51.0, with a reading above 50.0 suggesting growth in factory output. Photo: Xinhua
China’s economic recovery continues as services sector grows at fastest pace in over two and a half years in August
- The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) was 51.0 for August, with a reading above 50.0 signifying growth in factory output
- Non-manufacturing PMI was 55.2, with both surveys now reporting positive outlooks for six consecutive months
Topic | China economy
