The mass migration of workers from China’s countryside to cities has contributed enormously to its economic growth over the past 40 years. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: China’s migrant workers determined to stay in cities as most see ‘no hope’ in rural hometowns
- Most migrant workers want to stay in big cities for education and health care, despite the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a new survey shows
- But a lack of local residency permits, pressures on jobs and income make city living difficult for migrants who have been among the hardest hit by the outbreak
Topic | China economy
The mass migration of workers from China’s countryside to cities has contributed enormously to its economic growth over the past 40 years. Photo: EPA-EFE