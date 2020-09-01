South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee is in the running to lead the World Trade Organization (WTO). Photo: AFP
US-China style trade wars could proliferate without WTO ‘reinvention’, says Korean candidate Yoo Myung-hee

  • South Korea’s candidate to lead the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Yoo Myung-hee, says dysfunction at the organisation may partly explain the US-China trade war
  • Yoo has denied that her candidacy could be scuppered by regional politics, saying members will choose the best candidate for the role

Finbarr Bermingham
Updated: 10:00am, 1 Sep, 2020

