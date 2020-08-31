China’s box office revenues reached 1.73 billion yuan (US$252.64 million) last week, up 84.4 per cent from a year earlier despite ongoing restrictions in theatres to prevent another wave of the coronavirus. Photo: Xinhua
China’s service industries catching up as life returns to normal after coronavirus shock wave slammed economy
- August’s official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) jumped to 55.2 from 54.2 in July, reaching the highest level since January 2018
- The rise was driven by the service sector, which climbed to 54.3 in August from 53.1 in July as cinemas and hotels have slowly returned to normal operations
Topic | China economy
China’s box office revenues reached 1.73 billion yuan (US$252.64 million) last week, up 84.4 per cent from a year earlier despite ongoing restrictions in theatres to prevent another wave of the coronavirus. Photo: Xinhua