Some Chinese economists say that, under the current strained bilateral relations between China and the US, Beijing should strive to build “a super-large financial market” to help prevent financial decoupling. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China must reform financial markets to ward off any US financial sanctions, think tank urges

  • China Finance 40 Forum group of senior Chinese regulatory officials and financial experts call for more cooperation with United States to avoid escalation of bilateral conflict
  • Bigger, more open financial markets would attract foreign investors, blunting US efforts to sanction China financially, group says

Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 1 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Some Chinese economists say that, under the current strained bilateral relations between China and the US, Beijing should strive to build “a super-large financial market” to help prevent financial decoupling. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE