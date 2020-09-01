China’s expansion of the pilot programme for its digital yuan is said to be primarily focusing on its use in the retail sector. Image: Shutterstock
China’s sovereign digital currency plans must be globally compatible to internationalise the yuan, analysts say

  • The ‘interoperability’ of the digital yuan with international payment systems and other central bank digital currencies will determine its use abroad
  • There is a sense of urgency to promote greater use of the yuan to help China offset threat of worst-case US sanctions that could cut it off from dollar payment system

Karen Yeung
Updated: 6:00pm, 1 Sep, 2020

