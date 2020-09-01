Joe Biden faces a challenge in differentiating his China trade policy from Donald Trump’s before the US goes to the polls in November. Illustration: SCMP
Joe Biden faces pressure to separate China trade policy from Donald Trump’s in US election
- Americans feel more negative about China than ever before, yet healthy trade ties with the world’s No 2 economy remain surprisingly popular among US voters
- Joe Biden faces challenge in differentiating his China trade policy from Donald Trump’s, with ex-White House aides expecting tactical changes rather than an overhaul
Topic | Donald Trump
