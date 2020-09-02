As the coronavirus continues to spread in the United States, China-made face masks are among exports to the US that have been granted a new short-term extension to trade war tariffs until the end of the year. Photo: Xinhua
Face masks among Chinese exports given four-month US trade war tariff reprieve

  • Dozens of US imports from China granted short extension to previous tariff exemptions, until the end of 2020, after the American election
  • Renewal of previous one-year product exclusion covers diverse range of goods, including respirators, binoculars and musical instruments

Finbarr Bermingham
Updated: 1:29pm, 2 Sep, 2020

