The industrial sector’s share of China’s GDP could drop to 35 per cent by 2025, from 39 per cent in 2019, according to predictions in a new state think tank report. Photo: EPA
China to overtake US as world’s top economy in 2032 despite Washington hostilities, state think tank predicts
- Report is based on prevailing assumptions in Beijing that China’s economic rise is unstoppable
- Development Research Centre of the State Council suggests that feuds with United States will continue to intensify over the next five years
Topic | China economy
The industrial sector’s share of China’s GDP could drop to 35 per cent by 2025, from 39 per cent in 2019, according to predictions in a new state think tank report. Photo: EPA