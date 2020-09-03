Several industrial parks were recently unveiled across Hainan province, which China intends to build into a globally influential free-trade port by the middle of the century. Photo: XinhuaSeveral industrial parks were recently unveiled across Hainan province, which China intends to build into a globally influential free-trade port by the middle of the century. Photo: Xinhua
Several industrial parks were recently unveiled across Hainan province, which China intends to build into a globally influential free-trade port by the middle of the century. Photo: Xinhua
As US-China decoupling threat mounts, Beijing looks to open up market for foreign services trade

  • Ministry of Commerce is compiling ‘negative lists’ for the services trade, outlining sectors and industries that are restricted to foreign firms
  • ‘There will be no additional restrictions imposed in the areas outside the negative lists,’ ministry researcher says

Karen Yeung
Updated: 7:00pm, 3 Sep, 2020

