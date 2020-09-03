Sinochem Group chairman Ning Gaoning says his faith in free trade has been rattled by US-China tensions. Photo: XinhuaSinochem Group chairman Ning Gaoning says his faith in free trade has been rattled by US-China tensions. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Sinochem boss hits out at anti-globalisation forces after US puts state firm on watch list

  • Sinochem Group chairman Ning Gaoning says US sanctions put ‘political purposes ahead of economic ones’ and ‘are unfavourable to the whole world’
  • The company and 10 other Chinese firms were blacklisted by the Pentagon last week because they are ‘owned or controlled’ by the People’s Liberation Army

Orange Wang
Updated: 4:00pm, 3 Sep, 2020

