The World Bank is probing allegations its global ease of doing business rankings may have been manipulated to benefit China, sources say. Photo: AFP
World Bank probing whether ‘Doing Business’ report was manipulated to benefit China, other nations

  • The World Bank is investigating allegations its global ease of doing business rankings may have been manipulated to benefit China, Saudi Arabia and two other countries
  • The probe follows a review that found a member of the development economics department had made changes to data used for ‘Doing Business 2020’, sources say

Robert DelaneyMark Magnier
Robert Delaney and Mark Magnier in the United States

Updated: 9:37pm, 3 Sep, 2020

