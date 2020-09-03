The World Bank is probing allegations its global ease of doing business rankings may have been manipulated to benefit China, sources say. Photo: AFP
World Bank probing whether ‘Doing Business’ report was manipulated to benefit China, other nations
- The World Bank is investigating allegations its global ease of doing business rankings may have been manipulated to benefit China, Saudi Arabia and two other countries
- The probe follows a review that found a member of the development economics department had made changes to data used for ‘Doing Business 2020’, sources say
