The China International Fair for Trade in Services, seen here from last year, is expected to draw more than 100,000 people over the next few days. Photo: XinhuaThe China International Fair for Trade in Services, seen here from last year, is expected to draw more than 100,000 people over the next few days. Photo: Xinhua
The China International Fair for Trade in Services, seen here from last year, is expected to draw more than 100,000 people over the next few days. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China pitches services trade fair as proof of ‘unwavering confidence in opening up’ to foreign firms

  • President Xi Jinping is expected to speak at today’s opening of the China International Fair for Trade in Services, which may draw more than 100,000 people
  • Chinese authorities are pinning hopes on the fair to showcase the nation’s success in containing the spread of Covid-19

Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 6:18am, 4 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The China International Fair for Trade in Services, seen here from last year, is expected to draw more than 100,000 people over the next few days. Photo: XinhuaThe China International Fair for Trade in Services, seen here from last year, is expected to draw more than 100,000 people over the next few days. Photo: Xinhua
The China International Fair for Trade in Services, seen here from last year, is expected to draw more than 100,000 people over the next few days. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE