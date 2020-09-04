The China International Fair for Trade in Services, seen here from last year, is expected to draw more than 100,000 people over the next few days. Photo: Xinhua
China pitches services trade fair as proof of ‘unwavering confidence in opening up’ to foreign firms
- President Xi Jinping is expected to speak at today’s opening of the China International Fair for Trade in Services, which may draw more than 100,000 people
- Chinese authorities are pinning hopes on the fair to showcase the nation’s success in containing the spread of Covid-19
Topic | China economy
The China International Fair for Trade in Services, seen here from last year, is expected to draw more than 100,000 people over the next few days. Photo: Xinhua