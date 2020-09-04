US President Donald Trump has vowed on the campaign trail to eradicate a yawning trade deficit with China that he claimed showed the inequities in the global trading system. Photo: BloombergUS President Donald Trump has vowed on the campaign trail to eradicate a yawning trade deficit with China that he claimed showed the inequities in the global trading system. Photo: Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump has vowed on the campaign trail to eradicate a yawning trade deficit with China that he claimed showed the inequities in the global trading system. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  China Economy

US trade deficit with China wider than May 2016, when Donald Trump accused China of ‘greatest theft in history’

  • The US trade deficit with China was 9.15 per cent wider in July 2020 than May 2016, when President Donald Trump accused China of ‘raping’ the US on trade
  • After narrowing in the early months of the year due to coronavirus shutdowns, the deficit has recovered in recent months

Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 11:23am, 4 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump has vowed on the campaign trail to eradicate a yawning trade deficit with China that he claimed showed the inequities in the global trading system. Photo: BloombergUS President Donald Trump has vowed on the campaign trail to eradicate a yawning trade deficit with China that he claimed showed the inequities in the global trading system. Photo: Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump has vowed on the campaign trail to eradicate a yawning trade deficit with China that he claimed showed the inequities in the global trading system. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE