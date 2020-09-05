According to data from China’s customs administration, exports to the US by sea started growing in June from a year earlier. In July, exports to the US rose by 7.8 per cent from a year earlier, while imports increased by 16 per cent. Photo: ReutersAccording to data from China’s customs administration, exports to the US by sea started growing in June from a year earlier. In July, exports to the US rose by 7.8 per cent from a year earlier, while imports increased by 16 per cent. Photo: Reuters
China exporters under pressure from soaring US shipping costs ahead of Christmas as demand outweighs supply

  • The cost of shipping by sea from Shanghai to the west coast of the US more than doubled between May to August, to the highest rate since 2009
  • Many shipping firms cut back their operations earlier this year due to the coronavirus, but are now struggling to meet demand as exporters worry about the escalating trade conflict

