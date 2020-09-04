Beijing may gradually decrease its holdings of US Treasury bonds if tensions with Washington continue to escalate, says the Global Times. Photo: ReutersBeijing may gradually decrease its holdings of US Treasury bonds if tensions with Washington continue to escalate, says the Global Times. Photo: Reuters
Beijing may gradually decrease its holdings of US Treasury bonds if tensions with Washington continue to escalate, says the Global Times. Photo: Reuters
China may ditch US Treasuries as decoupling risk looms: Global Times

  • Beijing may gradually decrease its holdings of US Treasury bonds if tensions with Washington continue to escalate, reports the state-backed Global Times
  • The sharp weakening of the US dollar amid historically low interest rates will make China more willing to sell its US debt, experts say

Karen Yeung
Updated: 7:59pm, 4 Sep, 2020

