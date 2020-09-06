China is stressing to foreign firms that it is open for business and more access to its economy is on the way. Photo: Xinhua
China tries to woo wary foreign firms with market access to offset US decoupling
- Central bank deputy governor promises a more open financial system as hawks in Washington press for disengagement
- Securities official points to more potential for foreign investment in mainland capital markets with expansion of Stock Connect scheme
