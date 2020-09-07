China’s trade balance narrowed to US$58.93 billion, from US$62.33 billion in July. This shows that the gap between export growth and import growth remains significant, but is narrowing. Photo: Xinhua
China’s exports boomed in August, as trade surplus with the US widened by 27 per cent
- China’s exports grew by 9.5 per cent in August, while imports shrank by 2.1 per cent, as the country’s overall trade surplus narrowed
- China’s trade surplus with the United States widened by 27 per cent compared to a year earlier, despite vowing to buy more US products
Topic | China economy
China’s trade balance narrowed to US$58.93 billion, from US$62.33 billion in July. This shows that the gap between export growth and import growth remains significant, but is narrowing. Photo: Xinhua