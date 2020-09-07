Economists polled by Reuters had expected the country’s reserves would climb by US$21.61 billion. Photo: ReutersEconomists polled by Reuters had expected the country’s reserves would climb by US$21.61 billion. Photo: Reuters
Economists polled by Reuters had expected the country’s reserves would climb by US$21.61 billion. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China’s forex reserves rose to US$3.165 trillion in August, but increase less than expected

  • China’s foreign exchange reserves – the world’s largest – rose US$10.2 billion in August to US$3.165 trillion, central bank data showed on Monday
  • Economists polled by Reuters had expected the country’s reserves would climb by US$21.61 billion

Topic |   China economy
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:42pm, 7 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Economists polled by Reuters had expected the country’s reserves would climb by US$21.61 billion. Photo: ReutersEconomists polled by Reuters had expected the country’s reserves would climb by US$21.61 billion. Photo: Reuters
Economists polled by Reuters had expected the country’s reserves would climb by US$21.61 billion. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE