Economists polled by Reuters had expected the country’s reserves would climb by US$21.61 billion. Photo: Reuters
China’s forex reserves rose to US$3.165 trillion in August, but increase less than expected
- China’s foreign exchange reserves – the world’s largest – rose US$10.2 billion in August to US$3.165 trillion, central bank data showed on Monday
- Economists polled by Reuters had expected the country’s reserves would climb by US$21.61 billion
Topic | China economy
Economists polled by Reuters had expected the country’s reserves would climb by US$21.61 billion. Photo: Reuters