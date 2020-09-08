An import restriction from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), has the potential to affect tens of billions of dollars of US textile and clothing imports that contain cotton, yarn or fabric produced in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Photo: Xinhua
Xinjiang: apparel groups expect Trump administration blocking order on Chinese textile imports
- Sources say a Withhold Release Order is in the works, which would block some apparel imports thought to have been made with forced labour
- Barring the use of any Xinjiang cotton in clothing shipped to the United States would be an escalation of US actions on human rights abuses in the region
Topic | US-China relations
An import restriction from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), has the potential to affect tens of billions of dollars of US textile and clothing imports that contain cotton, yarn or fabric produced in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Photo: Xinhua