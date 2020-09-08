Farmers dry harvested corn at a grain depot in Heilongjiang province – part of China’s key northeastern grain region that was recently hit by three typhoons. Photo: XinhuaFarmers dry harvested corn at a grain depot in Heilongjiang province – part of China’s key northeastern grain region that was recently hit by three typhoons. Photo: Xinhua
China’s corn-supply concerns grow after three typhoons flatten crops in main northeastern grain region

  • Many farmers started shifting from corn to soybeans last year at the central government’s behest, to reduce reliance on imports from the United States amid trade war
  • Last year, China had a corn-supply deficit of 17 million tonnes, and analysts say that figure could expand to 25 million tonnes by next year

Sidney Leng
Updated: 5:00pm, 8 Sep, 2020

