Chen Deming says decoupling between China and the US is not feasible. Photo: SCMP Pictures
US must drop China decoupling threats and ‘stop burying its head in the sand’, ex-Beijing trade officials say

  • Ex-deputy trade minister Long Yongtu says China will do everything possible to maintain its position in global supply chains, despite US threats of decoupling
  • Former commerce minister Chen Deming says splitting the two economies is unfeasible and US tariffs have had little impact on its trade deficit with China

Orange WangFrank Tang
Orange Wang and Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 8 Sep, 2020

