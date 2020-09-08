Global carmakers have spent billions of US dollars expanding in China in recent decades and manufacturers including Volkswagen, Daimler, BMW and Toyota remain focused on tapping the market’s long-term growth potential. Photo: AP
China car sales rebound accelerated in August as coronavirus pressures eased
- Sales of sedans, SUVs, minivans and multipurpose vehicles increased 8.8 per cent last month from a year earlier to 1.73 million units, the China Passenger Car Association
- Toyota reported a 27 per cent increase in China sales for August, while sales of electric cars increased 45 per cent to 82,500 units last month
Topic | China economy
Global carmakers have spent billions of US dollars expanding in China in recent decades and manufacturers including Volkswagen, Daimler, BMW and Toyota remain focused on tapping the market’s long-term growth potential. Photo: AP