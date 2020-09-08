China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Europe last week and met with French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry
China must deliver on opening up promises ahead of Xi Jinping’s ‘last chance’ EU virtual summit next week
- President Xi Jinping is expected to take part in a virtual summit with European leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on Monday
- The talks are seen as key as Beijing tries to convince Europe it is sincere about opening its markets and free trade ahead of the US presidential election
Topic | China-EU relations
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Europe last week and met with French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry