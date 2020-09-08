A newborn is weighed at a hospital in China’s Hebei province. Photo: XinhuaA newborn is weighed at a hospital in China’s Hebei province. Photo: Xinhua
A newborn is weighed at a hospital in China’s Hebei province. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China’s birth rate problems underlined as Ningbo projects 27 per cent drop in newborns for 2020

  • Ningbo, with about 8.5 million residents, is so far the only Chinese city to publish a half-year population update
  • Local authorities do not speculate on what factors may be to blame, but the number of China’s newborns sank to a six-decade low in 2019

Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng
Sidney Leng

Updated: 7:05pm, 8 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A newborn is weighed at a hospital in China’s Hebei province. Photo: XinhuaA newborn is weighed at a hospital in China’s Hebei province. Photo: Xinhua
A newborn is weighed at a hospital in China’s Hebei province. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE