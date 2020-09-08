A newborn is weighed at a hospital in China’s Hebei province. Photo: Xinhua
China’s birth rate problems underlined as Ningbo projects 27 per cent drop in newborns for 2020
- Ningbo, with about 8.5 million residents, is so far the only Chinese city to publish a half-year population update
- Local authorities do not speculate on what factors may be to blame, but the number of China’s newborns sank to a six-decade low in 2019
Topic | China economy
A newborn is weighed at a hospital in China’s Hebei province. Photo: Xinhua