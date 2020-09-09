China’s producer price index (PPI) declined 2.0 per cent year on year in August. Photo: Xinhua
China consumer inflation eased in August, while price pressure on manufacturing sector also improved
- China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.4 per cent from a year earlier in August, down from a 2.7 per cent gain in July
- China’s producer price index (PPI) dropped 2.0 per cent year on year in August after declining 2.4 per cent in July
