China is aggressively expanding its domestic tech sector in the face of US sanctions. Photo: AFP
China tech firms embrace inward economic pivot, but some wary of ‘technological isolation’
- Xi Jinping’s inward-looking economic strategy is proving a golden opportunity for some Chinese tech firms, who have seen a rush of orders
- Others worry China’s aggressive push to expand domestic development could backfire, warning of the perils of technological isolation
Topic | China economy
China is aggressively expanding its domestic tech sector in the face of US sanctions. Photo: AFP