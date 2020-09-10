China is aggressively expanding its domestic tech sector in the face of US sanctions. Photo: AFPChina is aggressively expanding its domestic tech sector in the face of US sanctions. Photo: AFP
China is aggressively expanding its domestic tech sector in the face of US sanctions. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

China tech firms embrace inward economic pivot, but some wary of ‘technological isolation’

  • Xi Jinping’s inward-looking economic strategy is proving a golden opportunity for some Chinese tech firms, who have seen a rush of orders
  • Others worry China’s aggressive push to expand domestic development could backfire, warning of the perils of technological isolation

Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 8:00pm, 10 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China is aggressively expanding its domestic tech sector in the face of US sanctions. Photo: AFPChina is aggressively expanding its domestic tech sector in the face of US sanctions. Photo: AFP
China is aggressively expanding its domestic tech sector in the face of US sanctions. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE