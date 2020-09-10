The decision by the Central Economic and Financial Affairs Commission, which is headed by President Xi Jinping, is a sign that China will continue to spend heavily on infrastructure projects, including high-speed railway lines, airports and warehousing. Photo: Xinhua
China focuses on modern, efficient logistics system as Beijing plots response to ‘grim and complicated’ outlook
- The Central Economic and Financial Affairs Commission, chaired by President Xi Jinping, gathered for the third time this year on Wednesday
- Premier Li Keqiang, Vice-Premier Han Zheng and China’s ideology tsar Wang Huning also attended the meeting
