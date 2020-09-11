Live streaming has surged in popularity in a post-coronavirus China. Image: Screenshots from Douyin, Taobao
China’s TikTok, Douyin, says it created 36 million jobs in the last year, with lots of live-streamers
- The central government created a new job title in July for ‘online marketing professionals’, in an attempt to help the job market recover
- Beijing says there are around 200 million ‘flexible workers’ in China, including a growing number of online content creators
Topic | China economy
Live streaming has surged in popularity in a post-coronavirus China. Image: Screenshots from Douyin, Taobao