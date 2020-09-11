Construction sites such as this one have been deserted for years in Caofeidian, but that could change after the area in Hebei province was designated a free-trade zone last year. Photo: Simon SongConstruction sites such as this one have been deserted for years in Caofeidian, but that could change after the area in Hebei province was designated a free-trade zone last year. Photo: Simon Song
Chinese ghost town rumbling back to life as free-trade zone, but is the second time a charm?

  • Some of the construction projects that were abandoned years ago have resumed, with renewed support from Beijing
  • China is hoping free-trade designation makes once-abandoned Caofeidian attractive to manufacturers, in bid to boost the local economy and help curb the impact of a trade war with United States

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 5:35pm, 11 Sep, 2020

