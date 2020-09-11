China was the first major economy to return to growth following the damage caused by the coronavirus, growing 3.2 per cent in the second quarter compared to a year earlier after a record 6.8 per cent contraction in the first quarter. Photo: Reuters
As China’s economic recovery from the coronavirus gains momentum, what is the outlook?
- Sales of excavators and heavy trucks used in construction soared in August, with car sales, electricity generation and rail freight also rising from a year earlier
- A growing number of financial institutions have revised up their forecasts for China’s gross domestic product growth rate
Topic | China economy
China was the first major economy to return to growth following the damage caused by the coronavirus, growing 3.2 per cent in the second quarter compared to a year earlier after a record 6.8 per cent contraction in the first quarter. Photo: Reuters