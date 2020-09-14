China has tightened its controls on imports of chilled food to reduce the risk of new coronavirus infections. Photo: ShutterstockChina has tightened its controls on imports of chilled food to reduce the risk of new coronavirus infections. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: China tightens surveillance of chilled food imports

  • Customs authority says foreign suppliers will face bans if their packaging tests positive for the deadly pathogen more than once
  • New rule comes after study shows virus can survive on chilled salmon for up to eight days

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 8:00am, 14 Sep, 2020

