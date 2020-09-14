China has tightened its controls on imports of chilled food to reduce the risk of new coronavirus infections. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: China tightens surveillance of chilled food imports
- Customs authority says foreign suppliers will face bans if their packaging tests positive for the deadly pathogen more than once
- New rule comes after study shows virus can survive on chilled salmon for up to eight days
