In August, China’s disjointed overall trade recovery continued, with exports growing for the third successive month, but imports continuing to disappoint. Photo: XinhuaIn August, China’s disjointed overall trade recovery continued, with exports growing for the third successive month, but imports continuing to disappoint. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China’s container traffic grows in early September as export orders recover from coronavirus supply chain shock

  • Container traffic at Chinese ports rose 9 per cent year on year in the first 10 days of September, while foreign trade grew 16.5 per cent during the same period
  • Number of containers handled by China’s eight largest container ports in Shanghai, Ningbo, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Qingdao, Tianjin, Xiamen and Dalian rose 7.4 per cent

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 14 Sep, 2020

