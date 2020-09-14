In August, China’s disjointed overall trade recovery continued, with exports growing for the third successive month, but imports continuing to disappoint. Photo: Xinhua
China’s container traffic grows in early September as export orders recover from coronavirus supply chain shock
- Container traffic at Chinese ports rose 9 per cent year on year in the first 10 days of September, while foreign trade grew 16.5 per cent during the same period
- Number of containers handled by China’s eight largest container ports in Shanghai, Ningbo, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Qingdao, Tianjin, Xiamen and Dalian rose 7.4 per cent
