China’s plans to launch a digital sovereign currency are being driven by Beijing’s ambition to prepare for what may become of the international monetary system in the future. Photo: ShutterstockChina’s plans to launch a digital sovereign currency are being driven by Beijing’s ambition to prepare for what may become of the international monetary system in the future. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s plans to launch a digital sovereign currency are being driven by Beijing’s ambition to prepare for what may become of the international monetary system in the future. Photo: Shutterstock
Economy /  China Economy

China’s digital sovereign currency tests put it ahead of the global pack in push to adopt digital money

  • People’s Bank of China started studying digital currency in 2014, but the pace picked up last year after Facebook omitted the yuan from a basket of currencies in its Libra project
  • European Central Bank warns of foreign providers taking the lead in digital currencies, while starting to examine the pros and cons of its own unit

Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 9:02pm, 14 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s plans to launch a digital sovereign currency are being driven by Beijing’s ambition to prepare for what may become of the international monetary system in the future. Photo: ShutterstockChina’s plans to launch a digital sovereign currency are being driven by Beijing’s ambition to prepare for what may become of the international monetary system in the future. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s plans to launch a digital sovereign currency are being driven by Beijing’s ambition to prepare for what may become of the international monetary system in the future. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE