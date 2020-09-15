China’s retail sector returned to growth in August for the first month since December 2019. Photo: XinhuaChina’s retail sector returned to growth in August for the first month since December 2019. Photo: Xinhua
China economy’s broad recovery from coronavirus continues, as retail sales grow for first time in 2020

  • Industrial production grew by 5.6 per cent in August from a year earlier, with retail sales growing by 0.5 per cent
  • Economic recovery in China continues to be powered by industry, but retail sector records best performance of 2020

Finbarr BerminghamAmanda Lee
Finbarr Bermingham and Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 10:39am, 15 Sep, 2020

