China and the United States have kept retaliatory tariffs on a number of products, while extending exemptions on others, in their ongoing trade war. Photo: ShutterstockChina and the United States have kept retaliatory tariffs on a number of products, while extending exemptions on others, in their ongoing trade war. Photo: Shutterstock
China extends tariff exemptions on 16 US products for another year at the request of Chinese importers

  • Ministry of Finance says renewed tariff exemptions on American goods will be in place until September 16, 2021
  • Beijing and Washington have both kept retaliatory tariffs on a number of imports in ongoing trade war

Zhou Xin
Updated: 2:04pm, 15 Sep, 2020

