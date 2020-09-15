China and the United States have kept retaliatory tariffs on a number of products, while extending exemptions on others, in their ongoing trade war. Photo: Shutterstock
China extends tariff exemptions on 16 US products for another year at the request of Chinese importers
- Ministry of Finance says renewed tariff exemptions on American goods will be in place until September 16, 2021
- Beijing and Washington have both kept retaliatory tariffs on a number of imports in ongoing trade war
Topic | US-China trade war
China and the United States have kept retaliatory tariffs on a number of products, while extending exemptions on others, in their ongoing trade war. Photo: Shutterstock