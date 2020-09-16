The issue of grain security has grown more prominent in China in recent months. Photo: ShutterstockThe issue of grain security has grown more prominent in China in recent months. Photo: Shutterstock
The issue of grain security has grown more prominent in China in recent months. Photo: Shutterstock
China food security concerns prompt rethink of soybean expansion

  • China should leave bulk soybean production to the US and Brazil and instead develop specialist non-genetically modified beans, industry leaders say
  • Soybean imports will continue to play a role in domestic consumption, but limited arable land should be used for strategic crops to maintain food security

Orange Wang
Updated: 7:15am, 16 Sep, 2020

