China’s economic recovery continued in August, but analysts warn of ‘pent-up demand’ running out of steam

  • Consumer confidence is climbing as retail sector shows first growth of year
  • Industrial production remains one of the main drivers of China’s economic recovery following its coronavirus lockdown measures

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 8:15pm, 15 Sep, 2020

Consumer confidence in China continued to improve in August, as evidenced by increased spending on cars and eating out. Photo: EPA-EFE
