Consumer confidence in China continued to improve in August, as evidenced by increased spending on cars and eating out. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s economic recovery continued in August, but analysts warn of ‘pent-up demand’ running out of steam
- Consumer confidence is climbing as retail sector shows first growth of year
- Industrial production remains one of the main drivers of China’s economic recovery following its coronavirus lockdown measures
Topic | China economy
Consumer confidence in China continued to improve in August, as evidenced by increased spending on cars and eating out. Photo: EPA-EFE